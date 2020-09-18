Featured, Off the Shelf
September 18, 2020
History Of Present Illness | A Medical School Short Horror Film

by at The Ohio State University College of Medicine

Director Statement: History of Present Illness portrays the initial, daunting, years of medical school from a medical student’s perspective. Inspired by my own conversations with classmates and meeting with advisors. I wanted more than anything to capture the way stress and anxiety compound the profound sensation of isolation that medical students feel on a daily basis. Medical school advisors, dealing with their own personal troubles, are often powerless to help students confront our unique issues. At the end of the day, medical students are expected to somehow push through and continue studying, because as we are told, “it only gets harder.”

 

Phil is a third year medical student at The Ohio State University College of Medicine in Columbus, OH class of 2022. In 2015, he graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry, and a degree in screen arts and cultures. He graduated from the University of Michigan in 2017 with a Master of Science in molecular and integrative physiology. He enjoys making films and spending time with his wife in his free time. After graduating medical school, Phil would like to pursue a career in primary care.