As physicians, we are immediately thrust into a leadership position from the moment we finish medical school. Despite this, most medical students will obtain little formal leadership training. We seek to improve our leadership abilities as burgeoning physicians. We developed this podcast to challenge ourselves to explore ideas in leadership development and how they apply to medical training. We hope to educate and motivate others to further develop themselves as leaders in healthcare. We have three episode types:

Inside-Out Leadership: In order to be an effective leader an individual must seek first to improve themselves. In this category, we compile and discuss seminal works in personal development, literature we have personally found impactful and recent publications that we feel have helped us as as growing leaders.

The Main Course: The Main Course is our leadership development series where we learn from leaders around the world about what it takes to improve leadership skills. These discussions will not only draw from healthcare leaders, but also leaders in other professional fields. We hope that by learning from those in leadership already, we will be better prepared for entering healthcare team as leaders ourselves.

Healthcare 101: In order to be an effective healthcare leader, you must first understand the system to which you belong. We will be working to learn more about the healthcare system from leaders within it, books, and our own endeavors. We will focus on growing our listeners basic understanding of the the system of healthcare in the United States, the changes that may occur in the coming years, and how this will impact our future as physicians.

Leading the Rounds: The Medical Leadership Podcast

Peter Dimitrion ( 1 Posts Columnist



Wayne State University School of Medicine



Peter is a second-year MD/PhD Candidate at Wayne State University School of Medicine. In 2016, he graduated with Honors from the University of Pittsburgh double majoring in chemistry and molecular biology. He then earned an M.S. in Biotechnology from Johns Hopkins in 2018. Peter currently holds a Thomas C. Rumble Fellowship and the Jerry A & Mary D Martin Memorial Scholarship from the AHEPA Educational Foundation. In his free time, he enjoys rock-climbing, cooking and hiking. After graduating from medical school, Peter would like to pursue a career in Dermatology as a physician-scientist and pursue a career as a physician-writer as well.



