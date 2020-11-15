Leading the Rounds: The Medical Leadership Podcast — “Bullying in Medicine and Improving the Culture of Medical Training with Dr. Simon Fleming””

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Simon Fleming is a trainee Trauma and Orthopedic surgeon from the United Kingdom with an international reputation for his work to drive cultural change in healthcare.

He has given talks across the UK and abroad, including his TEDx talk, about his award-winning #HammerItOut campaign. His goal is to tackle bullying and discrimination in healthcare to create a positive and empowering workplace to improve patient care.

Simon has received many awards for his work in improving standards in medical education and shining the spotlight on the need for cultural change in healthcare. One of which is the first man to receive Honorary Membership from the Medical Women’s Federation.

In this episode, we discuss bullying in medicine, driving cultural change, as well as his belief that one person can change the world. We hope you enjoy this episode of Leading the Rounds.

If you want more information about Simon and his work, you can visit his website https://simonfleming.co.uk.

If you like what we’re doing at Leading the Rounds, please subscribe and give us a positive rating. You can learn more about us at www.leadingtherounds.com.

Leading the Rounds: The Medical Leadership Podcast

As physicians, we are immediately thrust into a leadership position from the moment we finish medical school. Despite this, most medical students will obtain little formal leadership training. We seek to improve our leadership abilities as burgeoning physicians. We developed this podcast to challenge ourselves to explore ideas in leadership development and how they apply to medical training. We hope to educate and motivate others to further develop themselves as leaders in health care.

Peter Dimitrion ( 5 Posts Columnist



Wayne State University School of Medicine



Peter is a second-year MD/PhD Candidate at Wayne State University School of Medicine. In 2016, he graduated with Honors from the University of Pittsburgh double majoring in chemistry and molecular biology. He then earned an M.S. in Biotechnology from Johns Hopkins in 2018. Peter currently holds a Thomas C. Rumble Fellowship and the Jerry A & Mary D Martin Memorial Scholarship from the AHEPA Educational Foundation. In his free time, he enjoys rock-climbing, cooking and hiking. After graduating from medical school, Peter would like to pursue a career in Dermatology as a physician-scientist and pursue a career as a physician-writer as well.



Leading the Rounds: The Medical Leadership Podcast



As physicians, we are immediately thrust into a leadership position from the moment we finish medical school. Despite this, most medical students will obtain little formal leadership training. We seek to improve our leadership abilities as burgeoning physicians. We developed this podcast to challenge ourselves to explore ideas in leadership development and how they apply to medical training. We hope to educate and motivate others to further develop themselves as leaders in healthcare.