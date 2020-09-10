CLL (Child Learning Love)

For my mom

Chanukah

Latke grease and shrinking blue candles —

The nostalgia invisible, because you still haven’t told us.

This year my gift to you is being an ass, for I am

The Son who Needles. But my latest taunt

Lights new flames of hurt in your eyes, and I know immediately

That something is different now:

You say, You will miss me when I’m gone.

You mean, I am sick, and you have taken me for granted your whole life.

Your voice is hot with oil and the dark wisdom of elders.

I remember that the miracle of Chanukah is a children’s story.

Yom Kippur

You call me on a Thursday to tell me

You were diagnosed with leukemia in October.

I put on my medical student cap and ask about

Biomarkers. Every year on Yom Kippur

I try to remember the sins I’ve committed.

But this year, beneath the cleansing saltwater of my tears,

I finally remember all of the small, terrible things I’ve done to you.

Passover

We haven’t seen you since you told us, and

We haven’t had a family Seder since we left for college;

But this year we brothers conspire with

Kind intent at last. So when you walk into The Den

To find us all Home, unannounced, and when you finally

Let the sobs from which you’d always protected us

Buckle like crashing waves from your strong, tired face, I remember

The fierce, imperfect blood that once filled your ancestors in Egypt,

And now fills you, and even your children; and I remember

The Red Sea you held open for us

Just long enough.

Image Credit: “2007_0623_194620” (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0) by gotmikhail?

