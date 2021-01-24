Leading the Rounds: The Medical Leadership Podcast — “Death, Humor and Bringing Humanism Back to Medicine with Dr. Ed Creagan”

In this episode we interview Dr. Ed Creagan. Dr. Ed was first board-certified in medical oncology with a focus on malignant melanoma and lung cancer. He then transitioned into a career in hospice and palliative medicine.

Dr. Creagan was the Mayo Clinic president 1999, 2000, 2001. He was responsible to the Mayo Clinic CEO who directly answered to the internal board of governors and the external trustees. He believes that this gave him a fascinating insight into what he called the “Masters Of The Universe.”

On a local as well as an international platform. He was able to see the skill set of those who were incredibly effective leaders and those who were not. Every effective leader he noted was an effective communicator.

If you want to connect with Dr. Creagan, you can find him at his website or at @EdwardCreagan on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

In this episode we talk about bringing humanity back to medicine, his perspective as a hospice physician and how he copes with the inevitability of death.

We will be giving away a book from one of our favorite physician authors for this episode, Atul Gawande. We are giving away his book, Being Mortal. This is a book that both Peter and I loved reading ourselves, and our guest for today’s episode suggested it as well. Check out our social media pages for the details.

Our favorite quotes:

“It’s easy to sit on the sidelines or in the bleachers and criticize leadership, but when the buck stops with you…it’s a whole different ball game.” — Dr. Ed

“The most significant factor in effective leadership is the ability to communicate” — Dr. Ed

“The common man goes nowhere. You have got to be uncommon.” — Herb Brooks

On empathy, “Unless we are sick in our life we know nothing” — Dr. Ed

“At the bedside, I never see patients talking about their achievements…what I do hear about is regrets and remorse and missed opportunities.” — Dr. Ed

“If we are not dead fit… we ain’t gonna go the distance in the current world.” — Dr. Ed