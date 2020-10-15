i come from:
not white coats and stethoscopes,
“I saw three red-tailed hawks the night before my wife died
I took that as a good sign.
They asked me if I wanted her to do the operation
empty churches
with art-deco stained glass,
no preacher, no pastor, no doctor,
I couldn’t go to sleep that night until 2 a.m.
but I thought we had two doctors telling me to go ahead
and they must know what to do”
where people disappear
diagnosis never known
the only consult: prayer.
“She passed on twice during the operation”
i sit a stranger,
in lecture halls,
in patients’ rooms,
in exams,
“Her heart stopped.
The third time they brought her back to life
she was kept alive by three machines.
They asked me what I wanted to do and
I said her living will didn’t want her to be
kept alive on three machines.”
so one day
i can translate to my patients
what my family missed.
“She’s the first one in our family that wants to be a doctor
and I’m proud of her.”
Image Credit: “Montevideo Art Deco” (CC BY-SA 2.0) by colros
