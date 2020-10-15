i come from:

not white coats and stethoscopes,

“I saw three red-tailed hawks the night before my wife died

I took that as a good sign.

They asked me if I wanted her to do the operation

empty churches

with art-deco stained glass,

no preacher, no pastor, no doctor,

I couldn’t go to sleep that night until 2 a.m.

but I thought we had two doctors telling me to go ahead

and they must know what to do”

where people disappear

diagnosis never known

the only consult: prayer.

“She passed on twice during the operation”

i sit a stranger,

in lecture halls,

in patients’ rooms,

in exams,

“Her heart stopped.

The third time they brought her back to life

she was kept alive by three machines.

They asked me what I wanted to do and

I said her living will didn’t want her to be

kept alive on three machines.”

so one day

i can translate to my patients

what my family missed.

“She’s the first one in our family that wants to be a doctor

and I’m proud of her.”

Image Credit: “Montevideo Art Deco” (CC BY-SA 2.0) by colros

