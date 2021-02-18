Weather this weather

as we come together

to put in the effort

and build something better.

We may not know why

it swept in like a north-wind sigh,

with a mournful stringy song

of something strangely wrong,

we feel this chill so strong

and this night too long.

Sometimes it thunders

in the dead of winter;

other times it rains

on the brightest of days.

Though not our element,

let it be a testament

that we could hold on,

still we carried on.

And when we were so low,

we found the strength to sow

in a ground covered in snow

to show that life can still grow.

The skies may shake

and the belows can break,

yet in the greyest of greys

and the beigest of beige,

if we can just cling

and weather this weather,

we can make some things

much better and better.

