Weather this weather
as we come together
to put in the effort
and build something better.
We may not know why
it swept in like a north-wind sigh,
with a mournful stringy song
of something strangely wrong,
we feel this chill so strong
and this night too long.
Sometimes it thunders
in the dead of winter;
other times it rains
on the brightest of days.
Though not our element,
let it be a testament
that we could hold on,
still we carried on.
And when we were so low,
we found the strength to sow
in a ground covered in snow
to show that life can still grow.
The skies may shake
and the belows can break,
yet in the greyest of greys
and the beigest of beige,
if we can just cling
and weather this weather,
we can make some things
much better and better.
Poetry Thursdays is an initiative that highlights poems by medical students. If you are interested in contributing or would like to learn more, please contact our editors.