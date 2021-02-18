Off the Shelf, Poetry Thursdays
Published on February 18, 2021
Weather This Weather

by at University of Kentucky College of Medicine

Weather this weather

as we come together

to put in the effort

and build something better.

We may not know why

it swept in like a north-wind sigh,

with a mournful stringy song

of something strangely wrong,

we feel this chill so strong

and this night too long.

Sometimes it thunders

in the dead of winter;

other times it rains

on the brightest of days.

Though not our element,

let it be a testament

that we could hold on,

still we carried on.

And when we were so low,

we found the strength to sow

in a ground covered in snow

to show that life can still grow.

The skies may shake

and the belows can break,

yet in the greyest of greys

and the beigest of beige,

if we can just cling

and weather this weather,

we can make some things

much better and better.

Poetry Thursdays is an initiative that highlights poems by medical students. If you are interested in contributing or would like to learn more, please contact our editors.

Thomas Amburn Thomas Amburn (4 Posts)

Contributing Writer

University of Kentucky College of Medicine

Thomas Amburn is a third-year medical student at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine in Lexington, Kentucky class of 2022. In 2015, he graduated from Transylvania University with a Bachelor of Arts in chemistry. Thomas is a Fulbright scholar and lived in Thailand after graduation for over a year. He enjoys caring for his plants, writing, and planning his next travel in his free time. In the future, Thomas would like to pursue a career in general surgery.